Oktoberfest returns this month

A favourite event and fundraiser for the Sun Peaks Alpine Club (SPAC) returns Oct. 20 in Kamloops.

Tickets (which sell out fast) get you in the door for a Bavarian dinner and dessert as well as dancing. Early bird general admission ticket holders receive a complimentary cask beer and VIP ticket purchasers get lounge access before and after the event, a branded beer stein, beer and a private bar.

Delicious pretzels which pair well with an Oktoberfest lager made by Red Collar Brewing will also be available.

Games and a silent auction also take place throughout the evening for take home prizes.

Money raised through the event supports SPAC racers as well as KidSport Kamloops, an organization that helps children take part in athletic programming and buy equipment.

Tickets can be purchased online at kamloopsoktoberfest.ca. The event starts a 5:30 p.m. at the Thompson Rivers University Grand Hall.

Comments

comments