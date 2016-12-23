One person sent to hospital after car goes off road to Sun Peaks

Heavy snowfall in the Sun Peaks area has brought joy to skiers but created dangerous road conditions.

Around 9:25 this morning a Honda Accord travelling to Sun Peaks lost control at the S curves east of the Knouff lake turnoff and travelled down a 40 foot embankment before striking a culvert and coming to a stop on the driver’s side.

Two passengers, a woman and her child, were uninjured and able to climb to the road. The driver was injured and waited for emergency crews to arrive before being removed from the car through the roof and transported to hospital.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for 45 minutes, backing up traffic 3 km each side of the accident.

Roads were snow covered and slippery at the time of the collision and police are advising those travelling today to go slowly and ensure they are properly equipped for winter conditions.

Police gave special thanks to drivers who stopped to assist at the scene.