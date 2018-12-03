Orient Quad chairlift towers installed

On Dec. 1 and 2 locals and guests turned their heads to the sky as a Bell 214 helicopter flew at Sun Peaks placing towers for the new Orient Quad chairlift in the East Village.

Starting at the top of the mountain each piece was carefully lowered into place and secured by crews on the ground.

Now work will begin on cables and finishing the chair for an opening scheduled just before Christmas.

SPIN was on hand to document the progress.

Dec. 2:

Dec. 1:

In photos: