Orient Quad chairlift towers installed

On Dec. 1 and 2 locals and guests turned their heads to the sky as a Bell 214 helicopter flew at Sun Peaks placing towers for the new Orient Quad chairlift in the East Village.
Starting at the top of the mountain each piece was carefully lowered into place and secured by crews on the ground.
Now work will begin on cables and finishing the chair for an opening scheduled just before Christmas.
SPIN was on hand to document the progress.
Dec. 2:
Dec. 1:
In photos:
14. Workers secure the final pieces of tower four.
13. A crowd gathered on the bridge to watch the helicopter.
12. Some spectators wanted a closer look.
11. Even pups were interested in the show.
10. The pilot gets a better look.
9. A worker guiding a piece into place.
8. New signs have been installed for the lift, which runs over the road.
7. The helicopter could be seen from homes in the East Village.
6. The Bell 214 hovering over tower four.
5. Carrying the top part of a tower into place.
4. The large helicopter blasted onlookers with snow and wind.
3. Tower four in progress.
2. Locals were on hand to capture the perfect shot.
1. Waiting for the next piece.