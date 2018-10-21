O’Toole joins incumbents to form new council

Updated at 11:15 p.m.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) council will welcome one new councillor this term. Rob O’Toole will join incumbents Ines Popig and Mario Pozza as councillors, while Mayor Al Raine was acclaimed.

“I’m excited,” said O’Toole. “I’m passed the nervous part. I was pretty nervous all day today so it was good, a little humbling I think too… I hope I got support from across demographics.”

O’Toole received 64.3 per cent of the vote with Popig following with 58.2 per cent and Pozza with 47.9 per cent.

Reflecting on his total, O’Toole said he was shocked he received 64.3 per cent of the vote.

“More than anything I was quite surprised that was the case and humbling as well too,” he said. “That’s where I realized it didn’t necessarily come from one particular demographic in the community. There was across the board support.”

A total of 311 votes were cast this election.

Mayor Al Raine was disappointed to see the number stating he was hoped to see 400 to 500 votes.

“I’ve always had faith in resort communities, that the people who live there know what’s going on,” said Raine. “I was a little worried. Are we going to get a good effective council, but I said ‘People know what’s going on they’ll do the right thing.’”

Raine extended his kudos to Mike Forster for his service as councillor for the past eight years and said he is looking forward to the next term with the new council.

“I must say I’m very pleased. Ines has done a really good job, especially on the finance side. Mario’s brought the whole Health Centre side, Fire Department and all of that, glad to have them back. Rob I think will bring a whole breath of fresh air in terms of the younger families that are living in Sun Peaks very important.”

Echoing Raine’s sentiments, incumbent councilor Ines Popig said she is excited to welcome a new member to the council and stated she believed the new council will work well together.

“I think it’s fantastic to have a new member and especially the youngest person who was running. It’s so important to have the young people represented. I don’t know if they have felt they haven’t been properly represented by council but having a young voice is very important because we have a lot of young people,” she said.

For incumbent councilor Mario Pozza, he said he believes the strengths of the newly elected council will be fiscal responsibility and equity and he looks forward to continuing his work in the community.

“It feels really good to be re-elected. It shows some faith in the community that we have stayed the course and we’re going in the right direction so I’m quite happy to be there,” said Pozza.

Sun Peaks resident Caroline Thompson narrowly missed being elected as School Trustee in Area 4 earning 47.3 per cent of the votes. She was just behind Diane Jules from Chase B.C. with 52.7 per cent.

SPMRM will welcome one provincial appointed councillor in the coming days. Historically the position has been held by Sun Peaks Resort LLP general manager Darcy Alexander.

