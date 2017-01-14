Out Here gets out there

“Skiing helps balance my life—I can’t be on my phone or computer, no one can get a hold of me. I’m not thinking of anything other than the motion, and the movement on the mountain.”

Myles Williamson, a self-described “park rat” wants to share that experience with others. Williamson, a passionate skier, started Out Here: Thompson Rivers University Ski & Snowboard Club in 2015 with Julia Thrift; though Thrift is still involved, Williamson is the primary co-ordinator. With 10 student representatives supporting the planning, organizing and promotion of outings and events, Out Here offers opportunities for TRU students to partake in snowy adventures. Whether you’re an expert, novice or first-timer, the club is welcoming and supportive.

“Ultimately, I want everyone who wants an opportunity to have one,” Williamson said.

Williamson keeps the membership requirements relaxed; university is hard enough with all the regimented timelines, course-load stress and assignment deadlines. Those interested can join the 600-strong email list and will be alerted to upcoming trips.

The Night of the Living Shred, a package deal last season that included two days of skiing, also offered free access to The Club. This well-rounded experience was perfect for participants, a third of whom are international students, who wanted to experience everything Sun Peaks has to offer from the mountain to the night-life scene.

Williamson remarked that transportation is a challenge; carpooling is their most common mode, but ideally a bus would allow for further exploration of various mountains, and foster a positive sense of community. As the club expands in popularity, it’s certainly a goal for the future.

Now employed by Red Bull as a Student Brand Manager, Williamson is currently working with Red Bull on an event at TRU.

“On Jan. 20, we’re bringing the mountain to the campus, and setting up a real spectacle.”

For more information about Out Here, check out the website, www.weouthere.club or follow them on facebook.com/we.out.heresnow/ and @we.out_here on Instagram.

Williamson invites those interested in volunteering, participating or donating to contact truout.here@gmail.com.