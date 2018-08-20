Hike Kamloops – Panorama Loop

Trail Name: Panorama Loop

Distance: 2.8 kms

Time: 45 mins

Difficulty: Medium

Cell Service: Yes

Trail: Double or single track through the sagebrush

Highlight: A gorgeous panorama view of Kamloops



We are so excited we found this trail! It’s a nice easy trail through some of the biggest sagebrush brush we’ve seen and leads to a fantastic panoramica viewpoint of the entire South Thompson Valley! We think this trail would be spectacular for a sunset. During the summer, make sure you’re wearing sunscreen and bring water with you as there is absolutely no shade. This trail is suitable for dogs off-leash as it is part of Kenna Cartwright park however, be careful as there is some cacti is in the area! We have also run into some harmless Gopher snakes on the trail, so just be careful and listen as you hike.

To get there: From downtown, take Columbia Street heading west. Turn right onto McGill Road. Follow McGill past the Tournament Capital Centre, and continue all the way down before turning left onto Bunker Road. Follow this road past the data centre on your right and follow the signs to the recycling area. Turn right into the recycling area. The parking area for Kenna Cartwright Park is located straight through the centre of the recycling bins.



Park near the Kenna Cartwright sign. Follow the trail up and through the gate on your right. Continue straight before veering left onto the Sage Trail. You’ll come to a number of smaller intersections on the trail. Continue following the Sage Trail until you reach the intersection of the TRU Connector, the Sage Trail, and the Panorama Trail. Continue straight through the intersection onto the Panorama Trail. You’ll know you’ve arrived at the end when you the red and white striped pole. We returned to the parking lot via the Fescue Trail to make a loop. This was primarily a single track trail with some more nice views!

