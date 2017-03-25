Park laps for ladies: Women’s Snowboard Federation hosts camp

Progression, not perfection, will be the name of the game during Park Days Sun Peaks, hosted by the Women’s Snowboard Federation and local coaches Marlie Marchewka and Abbey Louis. One of numerous stops throughout the province this season, the one-day camp will help riders from beginner to intermediate gain skills and confidence on park features.

Marchewka said she is looking forward to a day dedicated to female riders in the park. During her time coaching with the Bluebird Day Fund Sunday Session they have only had one female athlete.

“We saw an opportunity during a professional development session and with the local female freestyle talent here in Sun Peaks, an event like the all female clinic would be a great fit,” she said.

Hosting a ladies only clinic creates a supportive, positive and non-judgmental atmosphere where athletes can encourage each other. It also promotes a healthy female representation in a male-dominated industry.

“We want to share all that snowboarding has to offer, on and off the snow,” said Marchewka. “Sun Peaks has its own little heartbeat here and it can only be enhanced if there are more female role models for the next generation to come. The girls can expect a relaxed, personalized atmosphere, experienced coaching, new friendships and not to mention good times with great people!”

Registration for the April 1 event includes a day of coaching, lift ticket, lunch, prizes and a BC Snowboard Membership for $120. Season pass holders pay $75. Spaces are limited, www.ridedays.ca/bc.

