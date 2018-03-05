Podium sweep in ski cross finals

Back-to-back first place finishes

It came down to a photo finish for the top of the podium at the Western Canada Ski Cross finals in Big White this past weekend. The U12 men’s division was dominated both Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4 by members of the Sun Peaks Alpine Club.

Both days the Sun Peaks Racers swept the podium with Brandon Johnson, Cameron Currie and Gavin Johnson in first, second, third respectively. The athletes were so close at the finish that both days the placings were determined by a photo.

In the ladies categories on Saturday, Talyn Lorimer earned first in the U14 division and Payton Devin took second place in the U12 division.

On Sunday Talyn Lorimer held on to the top spot in the U14 category earning back-to-back first place finishes. Her teammate Jaelyn Todd was just off the podium in fourth place.

Coming in fourth on Saturday for the U12’s was Harris Hunter followed by Tige Kramer, Hugo Sastre and Douglas Hunter. On day two Charles Sisson just missed the podium in fourth followed by Hugo Sastre and Harris Hunter.

On day one of the U14 men’s races, Micah Schwirich came in fourth and was closely followed by Euan Currie in fifth place.

Euan Currie finished in third place in the U14 men’s division with fellow Sun Peaks competitors Fraser Jacoby in sixth and Joshua Jerstad in seventh.

The next competition for the club will be the U16 Westerns held in Jasper, Alta. from March 7 to 11.

