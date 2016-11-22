Pro rider with Kamloops roots wins top industry prize

Hat trick for Schettini’s board

For the third year in a row pro rider Helen Schettini has won big with her snowboard designed with British Columbia’s YES. Snowboards. The board was named as a top women’s all-mountain board in Transworld Magazine’s 19th Annual Good Wood Gear Guide.

Schettini was thrilled to be recognized for her Hel Yes board once again.

“It’s so surreal,” she said. “It’s really exciting when I go into a store and see it.”

Originally from Rayleigh, Schettini got her start in ski race camps at Sun Peaks before switching to snowboarding at age 14. Now she shreds professionally around the world and was recently featured in Full Moon, a new full length film highlighting the history of women’s snowboarding alongside some of Canada’s top female riders.

She has experienced great success in her snowboarding career but said creating the board is one of her proudest accomplishments.

“Seeing it in magazines is great for sales of course,” said Schettini. “But for my personal achievement too. It is one of the biggest achievements for me.”

She worked with YES. for a few years to come up with a board that she loves to ride everywhere every day of the season, whether she is filming or riding for fun.

“I only ever ride my board,” Schettini said. “Just different lengths for if I’m out in the powder in the backcountry or in the park.”

Transworld applauded the board for being an easy ride in many conditions and being stable on almost all terrain.

“It’s for women who charge,” Schettini said. “It’s my favourite in the early season December, shredding for your soul, just getting your shred on.”

She loves this year’s board even more because of the graphic design, which is her favourite yet. The top sheet is covered in images of wood planks while the bottom is a bright pink contrasted against grey wood.

Despite a busy schedule she still makes time to return to her roots in Sun Peaks, coming back annually to visit her family and hit the slopes on the board she made herself.