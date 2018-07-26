Proposals under review for Sun Peaks Centre

The ground hasn’t been touched yet, but work has been happening behind the scenes on the Sun Peaks Centre. The municipality announced an expansion and $6 million in federal grant funding in March.

A request for proposals closed in July with Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) receiving five proposals, mostly from companies based in B.C.

Proposals will be judged on criteria like their experience constructing and working with municipalities, qualifications of the project leaders, experience in alpine environments, knowledge of local conditions and their references.

Rob Bremner, chief administrative officer for SPMRM, said once finalists are selected they will be interviewed. He added they hope to make a selection by the end of July.

Timelines vary based on the proposal but Bremner said most are aiming for completion between fall 2019 and spring 2020. Some companies have proposed starting in 2018 while others have suggested waiting until 2019 to begin work.

Announced in March, the Sun Peaks Centre will combine the current Sports Centre and ice rink to create a large facility that can be used for conventions, tournaments, concerts and year round activities. The multipurpose facility will hold up to 3,000 people at a time and cost an estimated $7.2 million in addition to investments already made in the facilities.

The sports centre expansion is expected to take $3.4 million of the budget while the arena canopy work is expected to cost $3.6 million.

Once constructed it’s predicted to generate $3.45 million in direct and indirect economic activity by its second year.

