Race to the Sun grows for 7th year

Three groups of bikers will take to Heffley Louis Creek Road and climb the 34.5 kilometres between Heffley Creek and Sun Peaks as part of the Race to the Sun on Sept. 17.

It’s the seventh time racers have competed for best time up the hill and this year $4,500 of prize money is on the line.

Race director Peter Bartel said the top man and woman will win $1,000 each and the rest will be distributed to the top 10. Other prizes and gift cards are also available.

Masters will set off at 9 a.m., followed by Intermediates at 9:30 a.m. and the Elite Group

at 10:00 a.m.

Bartel said Elite racers usually make it to the top first, passing the other categories for a time around one hour and fifteen minutes from the Heffley Creek Hall to the finish line at the Cahilty Lodge.

Bartel said while Kamloops isn’t as friendly to road bikes, this race has had no issues and uses signs and race marshals to ensure bikers are kept safe from traffic on the highway. Around 70 racers from B.C. and Alberta are expected, up from 53 racers last year.

“A lot of clubs are realizing hill climbs are very popular,” Bartel said.

Members of Cycling B.C. pay $35 to race and non members can race for an additional $10.

