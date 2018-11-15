Race teams glide down OSV

While locals and visitors alike have been counting down the days until Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) opens for winter operations race teams from across Canada and the United States of America have been gliding down OSV since Monday.

“It was a bit of a challenging year due to weather patterns, but the operations team worked round the clock to get a quality product in place on OSV, “ said Aidan Kelly, SPR chief marketing officer, in an email.

More teams will arrive in the coming days for preseason training. According to Kelly the resort will have hosted 34 different teams for on-snow training by the start of the Christmas holidays.

“Race culture is an important aspect of Sun Peaks and we are proud to be one of the best and most consistent race training destinations in North America.

