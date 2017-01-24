Racers finish strong in Teck BC Alpine event

Two months of training paid off for Fraser Jacoby and Joshua Jerstad of the host Sun Peaks Racers at the Teck BC Alpine Under-14 Okanagan Race, which wrapped up on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Jacoby and Jerstad, both competing in the male Under-12 division, finished first and second, respectively, in three of the four races in which they entered.

“They were expecting to do really well,” said Montana Molyneux, the Sun Peaks Alpine Club’s program director. “With the first race of the season, it’s always cool to see how they match up with rest of the zone.”

Jacoby won both giant slalom races on Saturday, finishing with times of 1:00.20 and 1:00.62. In Race 1 on Saturday, Jerstad placed sixth with a time of 1:02.30, the only time he missed the podium.

Jerstad followed with a silver medal finish in the second giant slalom race, finishing just behind Jacoby in a time of 1:01.55.

The Sun Peaks podium party continued on Sunday in the slalom races. Jacoby won two gold medals, with times of 57.45 and 1:00.70, and Jerstad earned silver with times of 57.50 and 1:03.00.

“Strategically, our whole group was looking at having a high line through all the races and making sure they were moving over all the terrain on the race hill,” Molyneux said.

“We were looking at how they were skiing, more than results. We just want them to become better skiers.”

Noa Hooton of the Sun Peaks Racers won silver in the female Under-14 two-run giant slalom on Saturday, her combined time of 1:42.21 second only to Ana Large of Apex Ski Club, who finished in 1:41.20.

Clayton Dent won bronze in the male Under-14 two-run slalom on Sunday, with a combined time of 1:50.77. Heming Sola of Apex won gold in with 1:46.47.

Brynn Applegath placed second in the female Under-14 two-run slalom, finishing with a time of 1:49.25. Noa Rogers of Apex was first in 1:48.67.

There were more than 20 Sun Peaks Racers in action on the weekend. For complete results, go online to bcalpine.net.

“This race works as a baseline for us, especially for the kids competing in a new division,” Molyneux said. “It gives them a chance to see what races are like with older kids.”

The next Teck Okanagan Race for the U12 and U14 skiers will run on Mar. 11 and 12 in Revelstoke.

“We’ve been training for about two months, so these races are a great marker to let the kids know where they sit and to let the coaches see how they’re developing,” Molyneux said.