Racers trade skis for bikes – dryland training made fun

Racers for the Sun Peaks Alpine Club (SPAC) had the chance to switch skis for bikes during a three day mountain bike camp in July.

The group started each day biking through parks in Kamloops before taking trails to a new afternoon activity. They were able to try mixed martial arts, yoga and swimming.

“The campers and coaches use only their bikes to power themselves to each of our activities throughout the day. They work so hard each day, but we get to enjoy everything the town has to offer,” said SPAC coach Montana Molyneux.

“It’s such a great camp, as a coach, you can see the kids getting more comfortable on their bikes and learning about being responsible for their own decisions and belongings. It also connects us with the community by learning how to bike through town to go swimming, biking, and experience all the other activities that Kamloops has to offer.”

Molyneux said dryland training in the off season is important to promote physical activity and literacy as well as have fun.

“We use mountain biking as a summer activity because it develops so many skills that are transferable into skiing and ski racing.

“It can be hard or challenging but in the end can introduce or develop the necessary skills to be athletic.”