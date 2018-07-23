Racin’ Jason pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Racin’ Jason White will have some extra motivation pushing him through his upcoming races on Wednesday, July 25. The veteran NASCAR Pinty’s Series racer will take to the course in a special tribute car for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash tragedy.

While speaking with his former race partner and sponsor Rob Zimmer about the accident that left 16 people deceased and 13 injured earlier this year, the pair decided they wanted to do something to show their support for the community. Zimmer is originally from Cudworth Saskatchewan only a short distance from where the crash occurred.

“We started talking a month or so ago about wanting to do something to show the people of Saskatchewan and Humboldt that we’ve been thinking about them and wanted to do a tribute to those who have been lost and the survivors and the first responders we’re pretty honoured to be doing this,” said White.

White’s car was wrapped in a vinyl covering that showcases the Humboldt Broncos hockey team logo and team colours before heading to Saskatoon for the next stop on the series.“It’s going to be a driving factor for me to get my best finish ever in a place like Saskatoon with the liberty (logo) of the Humboldt Broncos on my car,” he said.

Having played rugby for 25 years White said the tragedy hit home for him, having ridden hundreds of buses over the years with his teammates. It was important for him to show the community they’re still being thought about.

The car was on display today at South 20 Dodge in Humboldt, Sask. for a special presentation with many of the families, councilors and those involved with the hockey program in attendance.

“It was great to see all their faces, there was a lot of emotion and it brought me down to earth a little bit. Day to day life doesn’t mean so much when you start talking to those people and what they’ve gone through,” said White.

Racin’ Jason and the Humboldt tribute car will compete Wednesday at the Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon.

Comments

comments