Rascals back for round two-Weekly quiz nights in Masa’s

Boring Monday nights are about to get an exciting upgrade.

As of Nov. 28, the Quizzy Rascal Quiz and Trivia Night is back for its second year, setting up a permanent base at Masa’s Bar + Grill. Organizer Craig Renwick said he is looking forward to a brand-new season.

A snowboard instructor at the Sun Peaks ski school, Scottish-born Renwick has quite the knack for trivia. His fondness for quiz nights began during his days at Edinburgh Napier University where he created his own “mainly as a bit of a laugh at friends’ houses.”

Last year, Renwick took things to the next level by hosting a public event that offered an “alternative evening activity for both locals and holiday makers.”

The trivia nights quickly became a weekly institution with regular attendees. Renwick says of the success: “It was more than what I could have hoped for.”

Not only was it popular with the locals, Renwick’s thoughtfully prepared questions also suited international guests and various age groups. Renwick wants participants to feel challenged but not discouraged. It’s meant to be a fun night out more than a serious competition.

The goal is to deliver accessible quizzes offering varying degrees of difficulty. The trivia questions cover general knowledge, music, movies, popular culture and world events. Recently, Renwick brought in a guest guitarist for a “guess the song” round.

No need to take the trivia too seriously— “It’s all about having a bit of fun and creating a good atmosphere.”

Come as a team of six, or join another group upon arrival. Admission is $2 per participant. As Renwick says, “all you need to do is turn up with a smile on your face.”

For more information, follow the Quizzy Rascal Quiz Night Facebook page or call Masa’s Bar + Grill at 250-578-7222.