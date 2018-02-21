20-year-old Ryan Shtuka missing for five days



RCMP are again asking for the public’s assistance in the case of missing person and Sun Peaks’ resident Ryan Shtuka.

“We are asking people to make sure they check all outbuildings,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, adding that anyone with any information is urged to call Crimestoppers.

While an RCMP member is on scene today, there is no active RCMP search. Yesterday several members searched specific areas with canine units.

Volunteers are currently assisting to search roadways with small excavators to remove snow banks. Shutka’s family thanked local business Meranti Developments for donating the equipment and operator’s time.

Shtuka’s mother, Heather Shtuka, said as the search goes longer it gets harder.

“Today’s a tough day for me. It goes in waves, today just feels different. It feels like the search won’t go on much longer and we will find him which is heartbreaking.”

The current RCMP investigation remains focused on Sun Peaks where Sthuka was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 17 at a house party on Burfield Drive.

According to RCMP there’s no evidence to suggest he left Sun Peaks.

“We have no reason to believe, based on his history, that he left Sun Peaks,” said Shelkie. “We are following up all tips but we haven’t had one we can substantiate yet. Then it (the investigation) will switch gears.”

Shelkie said there have been numerous tips of people matching Sutka’s description in different locations, but none that can be definitively confirmed by video surveillance or by someone who knew him.

RCMP have also not been able to collect any evidence Shutka is still in Sun Peaks.

An intense search lead by Kamloops Search and Rescue on Feb. 18 uncovered no sign of the missing 20-year-old. RCMP and volunteer searchers continued to scour the area, now entering the fourth day of searching.

Headquarters for volunteers and Shutka’s friends and family have been set up at the Sundance boardroom at the Grand Hotel & Conference Centre. Those wishing to volunteer are asked to check in there.



A GoFundMe campaign to assist with the costs associated with the search was also established on Feb. 19 which has received over $20,000.

Shtuka was wearing dark grey jeans, a grey and white shirt, a blue coat and a burgundy ball cap. If anyone does believe they saw Ryan after 2:50 am last Saturday, they are asked to contact Kamloops Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

