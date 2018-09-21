Ready, set, vote

Your guide to who can vote and how

Sun Peaks is made of a unique combination of year round residents, part-time locals and visitors and all of them are impacted by the leadership of Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM).

With a local election on Oct. 20 it may be unclear who has a say in choosing our local representatives. .

To be eligible to vote you must be 18 years-old or older and be a Canadian citizen. You also must have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months to register and lived or owned property in the area for at least thirty days.

If you own property in one jurisdiction in one but live in one or more others you may vote in the jurisdiction where you live and each jurisdiction where you own property.

For example, if you are an eligible voter who lives in Vancouver but own a home in Sun Peaks you may vote in each jurisdiction.

Voting will take place Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the municipal office in the Kookaburra Lodge.

Advance polls will be open at the same location on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those not available on either day are able to mail in their ballot as long as it is received by Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

There are six candidates running for three SPMRM councillor positions and two candidates running for one position of trustee for area four of the Kamloops/Thompson school district.

Al Raine is the only mayoral candidate for Sun Peaks.

Residents of Whitecroft, Heffley Lake or the surrounding areas which do not fall within boundaries of a municipality are able to vote for a director in the Thompson Nicola Regional District. For Area P, which encompasses those communities as well as Sun Peaks Mel Rothenburger is the only candidate.

