Refuse pick up trial to start next month

Homeowners in Sun Peaks could be ditching trips to the transfer station as early as September when a privately run rural garbage and recycling pick up program is tested in the community.

Keith Marsh, owner of K + M Environmental, is working to provide a pickup service. For years residents have transported their own waste to Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) transfer stations in Sun Peaks or Heffley Creek.

Marsh has proposed weekly pickups every Saturday which will include up to 100 pounds of household garbage and clean recyclables for around $70 a month.

He has plans for three trial runs, September, October and November/December. Each trial has five pick up days.

“I saw an opportunity here,” Marsh said. “If I can get enough people to buy in at a reasonable and fair rate maybe I can be of service.”

He said after leaving the oil fields he moved to Kamloops to be closer to his sons, and added he hopes the service will give him a pre-retirement job that will allow him to sleep in his own bed each night.

He has divided the bed of his truck to sort recycling and will tow a tilt trailer for garbage.

Marsh is offering a 50 per cent discount on five weeks for the first 20 homes to register for all 15 trial weeks.

Garbage must be secured in strong black bags within containers which keep animals out. Marsh recommended traditional metal tins with metal lids. Recycling must be placed in clear bags and sorted into the six new categories required by the TNRD.

Those wishing to register can contact at keith.marsh@telus.net call 250-219-9215.

