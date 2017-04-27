Regional governments meet this week

April 26 kicked off the first Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) convention held at Sun Peaks.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) chief administrative officer (CAO) Rob Bremner said it is a good opportunity for local governments to discuss similar issues.

“Everybody has the same issues,” he said. “With infrastructure, changing demographics and others. It gives a chance to discuss those local issues.”

Bremner added that attendees were impressed by tours of the health centre and school.

“We’ve attacked and supported it (the health centre and school) a different way,” he said. “The number of initiatives we have is significant too.”

He said SPMRM is a leader in their unique approaches and can help advise other communities facing the same challenges.

The Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre will play host to attendees from 37 local governments. Around 200 people, including mayors, councillors and administrative officers, will attend tours around the resort and sessions on issues facing smaller communities like aging communities, transportation and tourism.

Other events include a keynote speech from motivational speaker Chris Koch, a paint night with local artist Liz Derksen, tours of the health centre, school and wastewater treatment centre, a tradeshow and a presentation by futurist Nikolas Badminton.

Local politicians MP Cathy McLeod and MLA Terry Lake will both be in attendance and hosting presentations throughout the week.

The event also provides a space for communities to work together to create resolutions that will be brought forward to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September.

