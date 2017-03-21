Resort to invest millions in two lodges

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) has announced plans to grow two of the resort’s lodges. The Sunburst Lodge and Bento’s Day Lodge will both benefit from more space and improved food and beverage offerings.

Bento’s will receive a 45 per cent increase in capacity and a full interior remodel which will add more dining options for guests.

Sunburst lodge will double in size and see a significant increase in capacity for those dining mid-mountain. A full service bar, a variety of dining options and a separate area for teams and clubs will also be added.

Construction on both projects is expected to start at the end of this ski season for a Nov. 2017 completion, just in time for the 2017-18 ski season.

Darcy Alexander, SPR vice-president and general manager, said the choice to start the projects came as a direct result of guest feedback.

