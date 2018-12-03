Rokosh just off finals at Canada Cup

Travelling over 2,000 kilometres for his debut competition as a member of Freestyle BC’s Park and Pipe team, Justin Rokosh felt ready for the three day Canada Cup competition at Mt. Sima in Whitehorse, YT from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Putting in hours of preseason training at Whistler Blackcomb this summer, the 18-year old Rayliegh resident arrived in Whitehorse 10 days early to perfect his tricks for the competition.

“I spent lots of time dialing in what tricks I was going to do for slopestyle and big air. One thing we worked on was spinning right because that was something I didn’t do a whole lot of last year and something the judges really look for, spinning both ways,” said Rokosh.

With 50 competitors in the slopestyle competition, Rokosh chose to incorporate switch tricks to each of the three rails, landing a 270 with a switch off, a switch 370 and a back 450 before heading into the three jump progressions. Hitting a switch right 720, a switch left 900 and a misty 900, Rokosh missed qualifying for the finals by 0.4 of a point.

“I was pretty happy with that… Really makes me notice I need to lock and grab and just clean up everything a little bit more, that’d be enough to take it on to finals,” he said.

At Sunday’s Big Air competition Rokosh decided to pull a double cork 1080 with a safety grab for the first time in competition.

“I got the grab but it wasn’t perfect. Still another instance of needing to define the grab and clean it up a little more,” he said, adding it was the first time he had attempted it on snow.

Rokosh’s 1080 landed him a 24 place finish out of 45 competitors in the Big Air event. Returning home on Dec. 3, Rokosh will spend the coming weeks travelling for training before his next Canada Cup event Jan. 26 to 27 in SilverStar.

