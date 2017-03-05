Rotary club piques interest

With more than 1.2 million members in more than 35,000 clubs around the world, Rotary International has made a global difference. From local fundraising to student exchanges, providing vaccinations and clean drinking water, the organization has completed countless projects around the world.

Now local residents Brenda Wilkinson and David Fedar would like to bring Rotary to Sun Peaks for the first time.

Fedar, who moved to Sun Peaks from the Sunshine Coast last year, was involved in the club for many years and would like to see one available locally.

“It’s largely a social club,” he said. “There are lots of projects but we also have fun getting to know each other.”

Meetings held in December and January to gauge interest were well attended and Wilkinson said she believes they are close to the 20 members required to charter the new club. She would like to see 20 to 30 members to sustain the club long-term.

She said she thinks the club will be well received in the community because some residents have past experiences with Rotary and others are interested in networking or working on community projects together.

Community fundraising for causes like the Sun Peaks Education Society, Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks and the Sun Peaks Health Association and projects like the skate park would be the group’s first focus, she said. Later their scope could expand to participating in international student exchange programs, sending members to leadership training and applying for Rotary grants.

“It’s a fabulous way to get involved in your community,” Wilkinson said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to give back.”

The club could be chartered within months by a sponsor member in Kamloops if organizers have enough interested parties. There is an annual fee to join that is put towards administration costs.

For more information contact Wilkinson at bw2067@gmail.com.

Comments

comments