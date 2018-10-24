For the third consecutive year, Sun Peaks will host the “greatest show on snow,” Snowbombing Canada, returning April 5 to 7.

Combining the best of the ski resort lifestyle and music festival vibe, Snowbombing creates an epic weekend of partying in the mountains.

CEO and president of Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP), Arlene Schieven, said she is looking forward to having the event return to give the community a boost during a time that is typically quieter.

“I think it’s really important because it lengthens our season making that shoulder season a little bit shorter,” she said. “By having Snowbombing here we’re able to increase the overall occupancy for the month of April by close to 20 points. That’s pretty significant just from a four-day event.”

Schieven confirmed in the past the event weekend has been close to capacity for accommodations and added most festival attendees are first-timers to Sun Peaks.

“We’d love to see more of this type of event. That’s third-party events that already have an established following. Those are the best kind of events to bring here because people are going to come for that event regardless of where it is, and it just again exposes us to a whole new audience,” she said.

Snowbombing Canada has yet to release an official lineup but is expected to make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Comments

comments