From Scotland to Sun Peaks in true rider style

At first glance, Michelle Urquhart doesn’t look like a fashion designer. She’s a bubbly 26-year-old with bright blue eyes and a colossal smile. The give-away is her handmade hood, which features her discreet logo: three trees to represent the change in the seasons from summer to winter, and a single word, Mara.

“I’m obsessed with being outside,” Urquhart told me over a latte at a Kamloops, B.C. coffee shop. “When I was a kid, my family had a cabin at Mara Lake, by Sicamous. We spent our summers out there, so the name kind of made sense to me.”

A true Kamloopsian, Michelle began snowboarding when she was 10 years old. But her passion for riding Canadian slopes was put on hold when she moved to Prestwick, Scotland, where she lived for 14 years.

“We’d still snowboard, and we made sure we went to the French Alps at least once every season,” she said.

Her inspiration for her first hood came from the drizzly weather in the U.K.

“I had a snowboard jacket without a hood, and with the rain in Scotland it just didn’t make sense. So I decided to make myself one.”

She showed me the first hood she made; it’s dark purple and black, and reversible. The quality of the fabric and precise stitching is impressive.

Artistic talent runs in the family. Her brother is a tattoo artist and she began sewing at a young age. Michelle studied fashion at college for two years, before taking costume design at university.

“I hated it,” she admitted, “but I still loved sewing.”

Urquhart used sweatshirts, fleeces, acrylics and jersey knits to craft her custom hoods, thermal hoodies and embroidered beanies. The original design of her rambler hood has evolved to include a drawstring.

“I want to make things I would want to wear, and my friends would want to wear, so I’m careful about the details,” she said. “The hoodies have thumb holes, because who doesn’t want thumb holes?”

Urquhart has a team of riders at Sun Peaks who sport her handmade gear on the mountain. For the most part, her designs are one-offs; she doesn’t want everyone wearing

the same thing.

Urquhart likes to keep a close-knit relationship with her customers.

“I’d love for the brand to go big, but I’m happy to keep it local for now,” she said.

Next up is designing and producing a line of guys clothing. Also, outerwear such as jackets and gloves may be on her mind for the future.

You can find Mara Clothing Co. at Oronge Board Shop in downtown Kamloops and online at www.etsy.com/ca/shop/MaraClothing.

