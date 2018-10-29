Signs to direct guests this winter

This winter five new signs will be in placed to help guests navigate through the village.

Paid for by Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality with funds collected through business license fees, the signs will list shops and restaurants throughout the village with directional arrows and a map showing the location of the sign.

Funk Signs from Kamloops were chosen to create and install the signs for a total cost of around $3,300.

They will be put in place at each entrance to the village stroll in October.

Council said they hope the new signs will help prevent sandwich boards from crowding the village and they also plan to pass a bylaw covering businesses’ sign use in the future.

