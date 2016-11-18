Ski cross course in the works

Sun Peaks might have its own skier and boarder cross course this winter. Logging for the course was completed this summer and a new course could be completed as soon as February 2017 should there be enough snow.

Sports director for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), Vincent Lafontaine, said the course was suggested by the National Ski Cross Team who would like to use Sun Peaks as a base for their early season training and other competitions.

“We would build expertise and experience at Sun Peaks,” Lafontaine said. “We’d like to make Sun Peaks a regular stop for their training and eventually for other competitions.”

Lafontaine said skier and boarder cross has become very popular in recent years and Canada’s teams are strong, so it’s a great time for Sun Peaks to become more involved in the racing scene.

“It’s dependent on snow conditions,” said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for SPR. “Developing it is definitely on the radar.”

The course is currently planned to be built on Sun Catcher ski run as a new addition to the existing terrain park and will be developed over a number of years using summer grooming and snowmaking technology.