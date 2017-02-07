Ski guide for a weekend

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a ski guide and spend your days in the mountains?

Though many may have considered completing the required training to be a certified ski guide, the high costs of equipment and courses and extensive time commitments can make the option intimidating.

That’s why local ski guide and instructor Bodie Shandro partnered with the Canadian Ski Guide Institute to revamp a week long pre-course to create a three day Introduction to a Career in Ski Guiding course.

“The intention of the course was to be a catalyst without having to do expensive training,” Shandro said. “Not everyone has a week to commit to a course like that so I think for a lot of people it’s a great option.”

The course, which will be taught Feb. 24 to 26 at Sun Peaks, will include classroom and outdoor sessions on guiding, rope work, rescue techniques and navigation.

“It’s for people who are interested but not 100 per cent sure, like the instructor or patroller looking to add another element to their career,” said Shandro.

Those who are interested in learning more about the career or gaining additional backcountry skills are welcome to join the course.

For more information or to register for the course contact Shandro at bodie@paddlesurfit.com.

