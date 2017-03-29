A ski trip for the ages: Australian man makes the trip of a lifetime

Rod Bishop is going big this year. Usually he and his wife are lucky to get away for three weeks of vacation; this year they’re taking nine.

“We made it longer, because if I can’t travel again, I want to have done what we’re doing,” he explained, as he looked out a window of his corner apartment in the Sundance Lodge.

Seated next to his wife, Marisa, Bishop talked about their shared love of skiing. The two discovered the sport together when they went to an Australian resort for their honeymoon. The experience left them wanting more and began a lifelong love affair with the sport.

An entrepreneur, Bishop eventually decided to make a business of his passion and opened a ski store and a travel agency focused on ski vacations. Now 68, he sold the travel agency and grew the store with the support of Marisa. Snowcentral operates two brick and mortar shops in Brisbane, Australia, and has a strong online presence.

“I work seven days a week so I can come here,” he said, smiling as he looked around

his condo.

Remembering his first visit to Sun Peaks in 1997, Bishop shared how the village was a skeleton of itself, and Al Raine—Sun Peaks’ current mayor—was sorting through groceries, having picked up orders from Kamloops forresort guests.

“Al was working hard at customer service from the beginning,” said Marisa.

Later, Raine would visit the Bishops’ shops to help promote the nascent resort. Bishop felt Sun Peaks was particularly well suited to the needs of Australian skiers and over the years they have supported its growth by singing its praises.

“We felt the resort was perfect for skiers who only ski around five days a year domestically,” explained Bishop, who noted the range of beginner and intermediate terrain.

As for the reaction of the people who visited: “They all loved it and wanted to come

back again.”

Recognizing a business opportunity, the Bishops bought their first unit in the Sundance Lodge in 2003, and over the years have picked up an additional 10 units.

“When I walk in the door, it just feels like home,” he said.

This year, Bishop was elected president of the Coast Sundance Lodge strata council, and dove into the role with his usual zeal.

These days skiing, which once ignited only passion, can also cause pain as Bishop has a bad leg. So sometimes he’s content to just look out his window, as riders board the Sundance chair and kids shred down the mini terrain park that sits just beside it.

But those days are rare, and he always tries to push through and join his wife as the two always ski together.

Yet despite his love of skiing, he fears that this year may be his last on the slopes. When he gets back to Australia—after stints in Whistler and France—he’s scheduled for a significant surgery that could preclude future travels. Not prone to sentimentalities, he said he’s hoping for the best, though resigned to the worst.

“There’s life with skiing, and there’s life without skiing.”

