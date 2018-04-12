Skier visits hit all time high

400,000 target reached before season end

On the second last weekend of winter operations Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) reached a milestone of 400,000 skier visits this season.

“Sunday was a super historic day,” sad Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for SPR. “It’s nice, every year we just keep raising the bar a little bit. Four hundred thousand was talked about for many years…it validates a lot of the work.”

Kelly said they were unsure if they would reach it after weather impacted December skier visits but January, February and March were “the best we’ve ever had.”

The 400,000th skier was scanned at 11:43 a.m. on April 8. That number doesn’t include non-skiing visitors.

Last year the resort nearly reached the milestone, ending the year at 390,000. The 2015-16 season saw 360,000.

This weekend even more people will be on the mountain for the closing weekend Tod Mountain Days Spring Festival with traditions like the slush cup and top to Bottoms race.

