Sleds operating illegally on Sun Peaks’ roads

Kamloops RCMP are currently investigating five reported incidents of snow machines being operated illegally on Sun Peaks’ streets. In each case, owners are driving sleds down municipal streets to the trail heads instead of using a trailer to transport them.

Police would like to remind sled owners that this practice is not only dangerous but also illegal, carrying several fines including driving without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle and disobeying traffic regulations.

All community walking trails and the golf course are off limits to all ATVs and snow machines.

Sun Peaks Resort LLP has also informed police that sledders who cross ski runs and the ski mountain to access backcountry trails are “chancing fate” and putting skiers in danger.