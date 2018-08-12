Storm cells that travelled over Sun Peaks and the surrounding areas last night and early this morning caused multiple lightning started fires.

The first, Hyas Lake, is southwest of Sun Peaks and spot size (.009 hectares). On Aug. 12, one crew of three firefighters and a helicopter was dispatched to the fire. More information will be available on the Hyas Lake fire after 11:30 a.m. from BC Wildfire.

The second small fire nearby, K22425, near Heffley Louis Creek Rd., was declared out on Aug. 12.

SPIN can confirm at least two fires near Heffley Louis Creek Rd. were put out by nearby homeowners.

PurpleAir.com rates the air in Sun Peaks this morning at 327, or hazardous to health.

Comments

comments