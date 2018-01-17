Snowboard and Freestyle teams see weekend success

It was a busy weekend for members of the Sun Peaks Snowboard Club and the Sun Peaks Freestyle Team as both teams travelled for competition.

The Freestyle Team had a successful weekend at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C. at stop one of the Timber Tour Series. The club had six top-three finishes in the Super Youth mogul competition, four top-three finishes in slopestyle, and five top-three finishes in the big air competition.

Two members of the club placed top three in the Timber Tour division of competition. In the men’s 14-year-old division Luc Dallaire placed first in slopestyle, and Justin Rokosh placed second in the 18-year-old division.

David McClymont earned second in the 12-year-old division for moguls with a score of 153, teammate Zachary Fortin was just one point behind finishing third. Olson Advocaat finished second in the 12-year-old division for slopestyle and third in big air.

In the 10-year-old male division, Ryder Mackenzie-White took first in slopestyle, second in big air, and third place in moguls.

Mila Roberts took first place in moguls, slopestyle, and the big air competition in the eight-year-old female category.

Eight-year-old Wren Grunling earned first place in slopestyle and second place in moguls and big air.

The Snowboard Club attended the RIDE ON Snowboard Series at Big White, B.C., coming away with one top 10 overall finish on the second day of competition. Max Rokosh finished ninth overall in the slopestyle competition with a best-run score of 58.75.

