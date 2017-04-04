Snowbombing Canada lands April 6

In just a few days 5,000 people will descend on Sun Peaks for Snowbombing Canada.

It’s the first time a Snowbombing music festival will be hosted in North America after years of success in Mayrhofen, Austria.

Gareth Cooper, CEO of event organizer Broadwick Live, said they wanted to stand apart from other North American events. Wristband only and day tickets are still available at snowbombingcanada.com.

Experiences:

Headliners include Pete Tong, Snakehips, Kaskade and Ludacris. The musicians, chosen to appeal to a wide variety of audiences, will perform in unique locations around the village and on the mountain.

Venues are planned throughout the entire resort from on the mountain at the Sunburst Lodge (named the Sundance Terrace for the festival) to The Underground, a stage underneath the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre. Performers will also take to the stage at Morrissey’s, Masa’s, Bento’s and on the Three Bears ski run on the Sundance mountain.

“Coors Light Snowbombing Canada is designed to be a fully immersive experience, with a number of incredible venues, both indoor and outdoor that will give festival goers a range of experiences beyond world-class music,” said Cooper.

Other one-of-a-kind activities will take place to entertain in between performances. Matchmakers will set up chairlift speed dating, festival goers can also compete in the ‘Snowlympics’. Lumberjacks and guests dressed in lederhosen will fill the village for the Street Party or relax with ‘Snowga’-yoga on the snow.

Guests will also be spread throughout the village with their accommodations. Condos, vacation homes and the majority of the resort’s hotels will be packed with partiers.

Safety:

Residents and visitors with concerns about the safety of the festival have been assured by organizers the festival will run smoothly and be as safe and secure as possible.

RCMP will be on the mountain during the festival in addition to a large team of private security and first aid volunteers. B.C. Ambulance Service will be on the mountain during the evening and night events and

Aidan Kelly, marketing director for Sun Peaks Resort LLP, said education on drugs, specifically fentanyl, will also be a focus before and during the event to ensure guests are knowledgeable. RCMP have confirmed their members will carry Naloxone, the medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.

A phone number for security assistance will also be made available in the coming days for any concerns or issues during the five days.

