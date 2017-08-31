Snowbombing Canada packages on sale today

Are you planning on attending the biggest party of the year at Sun Peaks? Early bird packages are available starting today, August 31, for Snowbombing Canada.

The festival is returning to Sun Peaks April 5 to 9 2018. Last year headliners like Ludacris, Kaskade, Bob Moses and Oliver Heldens performed for crowds as nearly 5000 people flocked to the resort.

This year’s four nights of accommodation and a festival wristband starts at $499 and all packages can be secured with a $150 deposit.

Add-ons like ski lessons or gear rentals can be added for an additional fee.

