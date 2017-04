Anticipation was high in the resort on Day Four, as festival-goers eagerly awaited the major festival headliner, Ludacris. The previous night at the opening of the Forest Stage, Kaskade delivered heavy bass drops and intense techno sounds, setting the bar high for the hidden Forest Stage. Brother and sister duo Tennyson surpassed expectations earlier this evening, although to a small crowd, with a live drum set and synth.

Photos by Jeana Mustain

1 of 10

Comments

comments