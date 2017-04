The wait was worth it for Ludacris fans last night at the Forest Stage. There was something for everyone as he played old hits like Money Maker, Blueberry Yum Yum, and Whats your Fantasy, as well as mashups of more recent hit pop songs. He also promoted the new Fast and Furious movie, in which he plays a part, and spent time hyping up the crowd.

