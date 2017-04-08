Day three of Snowbombing finally saw some sun, and it was just in the nick of time as contestants flew down a ramp into icy cold water in the Slush Cup. Ride and Seek, a series of events for festival goers, kicked off this morning with a big air contest followed by a rail jam, with Slush Cup finishing off the sporting events of the day. There were three winning categories: best costume, furthest distance, and best trick. Winners were prized with Burton and Coors Light swag.
Photos by Jeana Mustain
Snowbombing Day Three: Slush Cup
Day three of Snowbombing finally saw some sun, and it was just in the nick of time as contestants flew down a ramp into icy cold water in the Slush Cup. Ride and Seek, a series of events for festival goers, kicked off this morning with a big air contest followed by a rail jam, with Slush Cup finishing off the sporting events of the day. There were three winning categories: best costume, furthest distance, and best trick. Winners were prized with Burton and Coors Light swag.