Snowbombing Day Two

Despite the cold rain and on and off snow, Snowbombing-goers braved the wet in high spirits on Day Two. Trudging through the village with eclectic costumes and even bigger smiles, the vibes were clear: the weather will not stop us. The afternoon kicked off with costume contests and DJ’s at Masa’s, followed by the much anticipated Funk Hunters and Snakehips, starting the evening of electronic sounds off right.

Photos by Jeana Mustain

