Snowbombing tickets selling fast

As of the third week of November, accommodation and tickets packages for Snowbombing festival in April were 80 per cent sold. Lift tickets, ski rentals and lessons were also available as additions. Wristband only sales began on Monday, Nov. 20 with tier one pricing selling out in around an hour.

“It’s been great to see such a huge demand,” said Aidan Kelly, chief marketing officer for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR). “We’re excited; there’s a good lineup and the market is responding really well. There’s actually more demand than supply.”

Kelly said the resort is working to balance the needs of different groups who want to be involved in the festival, such as residents, people with part-time accommodation in the resort, people in Kamloops and the thousands of guests who will be travelling to the festival.

Sun Peaks residents who don’t require accommodation will have the option to purchase wristbands separately near Christmastime but the resort has warned there will be a very restricted amount. Proof of address will be required and there will be a limit per household.

The lineup was released in October and received a mostly positive response online. The list of acts is headlined by well-known performers like Ludacris and Kaskade. Other acts included Thomas Jack, Pete Tong and Mat the Alien.

Daisy Toomer, Snowbombing event assistant, said the artist selection is meant to appeal to as many people as possible.

“We wanted to create a lineup that was diverse and appealing to all genres and ages, hence why we chose a heritage headline act such as Ludacris combined with a current headline dance act, Kaskade,” Toomer said.

Day tickets will be available to purchase closer to the event. As of press time, no information had been released on prices or release dates for day tickets.

Toomer said locals will have various opportunities to be involved in the festival including the chance to earn wristbands by helping with the event. In January staff will be recruited for a number of roles.