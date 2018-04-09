Snowmobiles take over after mountain closes



A fast paced event is coming to Sun Peaks after the mountain closes this spring. The Western Canadian Hillcross Association (WCHA) hits the resort April 20 to 22 for their third and final hillclimb weekend of the year.

It marks the return of an event that has been away from the resort for more than ten years.

Ben Drodge, a WCHA organizer, said many racers requested a Sun Peaks event.

“I just think it’s going to be a great fit,” he said. “It’s a good venue and a great hill.”

Drodge said they expect 200 to 300 racers to compete in a wide range of classes including all ages and types of machines from snow bikes to Mini Z, stock snowmobiles or high end, supercharged and modified machines.

The competitions are speed events, racing against the clock for cash prizes and bragging rights.

“It’s also a great way to see what’s new in the industry,” Drodge said. Professional competitors often have new equipment and vendors are on hand displaying their gear.

But for anyone involved in the sport or not it will be an exciting high energy event to watch on the mountain.

“We have a lot of famous racers that come. We always seem to attract some pro riders.”

