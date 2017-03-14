Snowshoers race by night

Snowshoeing receives an exciting twist at the upcoming North Face Dirty Feet Snowshoe Race. More of a fun run and walk than competitive race, participants will compete on a slopeside trail at dusk on March 4.

Phil Hiom started the race event company with his wife Grace seven years ago as a way to spread their passion for trail running and biking throughout the Okanagan. Now the winter race at Sun Peaks, one of 14 in the region and one of three at the resort, draws nearly 60 participants, who are mostly there to experience something new.

There are three snowshoe races in the series including Kamloops, Big White and Sun Peaks.

“The race is to create a fun environment where people can try snowshoeing on a safe course,” Hiom said.

The course has been moved from snowshoe trails on the outskirts of the resort to a village start and finish at the Clocktower at the Coast Hotel to increase engagement and excitement.

“We wanted to let people see it,” said Hiom. “And there’s more interest in the evening after skiing.”

Racers from the age of four to above 70 with all levels of experience, from first-timer to expert, will take on the hilly route around the resort.

Volunteers are needed to the fill roles of timing participants, guiding them on the course, setting-up and tearing down to earn race swag, snacks and prizes.

For someone considering trying it, Hiom said to give it a shot.

“Come give it a try, it’s a ton of fun and a great group of people. It’s a fun event filled with laughter and putting you out of your comfort zone.”

Registration for $35 is open until March 3 at dirtyfeet.ca.

