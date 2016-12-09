Sotheby’s Art Auction returns

What started as a small, private event for Sotheby’s Sun Peaks and their invitees has grown into a community staple that kicks off the holiday season.

The Sotheby’s Benefit and Art Auction will return to Sun Peaks on Dec. 15 for the ninth year. This year all funds raised will be donated to the Sun Peaks Education Society (SPES).

Local artists donate their work, from paintings to weavings and quilts, to be auctioned for a good cause and support the community. Past auctions have also included artwork from across North America and Europe. Tania O’Toole, Sotheby’s office manager, said this year will see 25 to 35 pieces auctioned.

She added there are many changes and additions to this year’s event that will set it apart from past years.

This December the event will take place at Morrisey’s Public House. It will also be the first time the event is ticketed with around 140 tickets available for a minimum donation of $20.

Another addition is a display of artwork created by local students. Some students will also have pieces to be auctioned. Others will attend the night to meet community members and showcase their creations.

Lillooet’s Fort Berens winery will also provide wine samples that pair well with both appetizers served and the artwork.

Sotheby’s managing broker Liz Forster said it was important to bring the community together to support SPES.

“The Secondary Academy really needs fundraising as they won’t exist without it,” she said. “We are trying to help them any way we can.”

The event takes place Dec. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available in the Sotheby’s office or contact O’Toole at totoole@sothebysrealty.ca.