Sotheby’s to host 11th art auction

This Thursday, Dec. 13, Sotheby’s Realty Sun Peaks will host their art auction for the 11th year. The auction has grown into a significant community event benefiting the Sun Peaks Education Society (SPES) which funds the Sun Peaks Secondary Academy (SPSA) for local students from grade eight to 12.

Liz Forster, managing broker of Sotheby’s Realty Sun Peaks, said it’s important for them to support the community.

“Giving back to our community and supporting grassroots local initiatives is an integral part of our business,” she said.

Forster said Sotheby’s International Realty was created for Sotheby’s Auction House clients so auctions are at the core of their brand.

“It made sense, in December 2008, for the new Sotheby’s Realty office in Sun Peaks to embrace and support the arts in this special, developing community.”

Around 35 Artists donate work to be sold and sponsors provide wine and appetizers for guests, this allows for all money raised by guests, including the ticket fee, to go toward SPES.

In addition to Sotheby’s Realty Morrisey’s Public House, the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre, bcwineshop.com, and Alpine Images Photography sponsor the event.

SPSA students will also display their artwork during the event.

Maria Cannon, SPES president, said their success working towards their mandate of providing education for children from kindergarten to grade 12 has come in large part from events such as the auction.

Since 2010 SPES has raised nearly $600,000 to fund teachers, classroom expenses and other education costs.

“Events like the Sotheby’s auction are a big contributor to our funding initiatives.,” Cannon said. “The high school program continues to grow and the education society funds the operating costs of SPSA.”

Sun Peaks has grown from 19 students to more than 120 since work began to bring a school to the resort. Now the society is planning on finding or providing additional classroom space.

“We do appreciate the support of the entire community,” Cannon said.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Sotheby’s Realty Sun Peaks at 250 578 7773 or in their office on the village stroll.

