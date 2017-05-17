Speed and towing restrictions encouraged on Heffley Lake



After flooding on Heffley Lake brought some of the highest water levels in over forty years the Heffley Lake Community Association (HLCA) is asking boaters to respect towing and speed restrictions.

The restriction asks boat operators to observe a maximum speed of 10 kilometres per hour and follow no-tow protocols.

A representative of the HLCA said water levels have weakened shoreline structures, flooded basements and eroded banks on the lake. They added wildlife like nesting birds on the shore are endangered by high levels.

“Boat wakes damage sandbagging and increase the risk of flood damage along the lakeshore,” read a poster that will be posted in various areas around the lake.

