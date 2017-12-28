Sports School donates uniforms to Adaptive Sports

Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks (ASSP) is sporting new uniforms on the slopes this ski season thanks to Sports School.

Fifty-five sets of Avalanche-branded snow gear, previously worn by Sports School, were donated to ASSP after their uniforms last winter. The gear used by ASSP previously has been donated to smaller adaptive programs in Fernie and northern Alberta, according to Anne Nicolson, ASSP program manager.

“It is wonderful that with the donation Sports School has been able to make, they are actually able to help support the development of three adaptive programs in Western Canada,” she said.

Vincent LaFontaine, Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s (SPR) sports school director, said the donation of uniforms is just one way the department tries to support ASSP as much as possible.

“We feel ASSP is a very important part of what Sun Peaks does. It is part of our identity as a resort,” he said.

Sports School donated their last collection of snow apparel to ASSP in 2013 and intends to continue the program with future uniforms.

The continued support is highly appreciated by the large membership of ASSP, including its 50 volunteer instructors and administrative staff.

“Without the vision and continued support from SPR and the team led by Vincent LaFontaine at Sports School, the continued growth and development of ASSP would be very difficult, if not impossible, so our gratitude is immense. Their support leads to our success,” Nicolson said.

