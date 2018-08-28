SPRTA to meet tonight

Anyone interested in joining the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA) will be welcomed at an upcoming annual general meeting for the organization.

Founded Sept. 2014, the group goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle and appreciation of the environment through maintenance and development of trails in Sun Peaks.

Jase Petersen, SPRTA president, said the meeting will cover what they’ve done so far as well as future plans. Organizational structure and trail initiatives will be the main topics.

This year the group have focused on strengthening the structure and behind the scenes aspects. Their relationship with Sun Peaks Resort LLP has also strengthened in order to work together on more projects in the coming years.

SPRTA was the recipient of fundraising from the 2017 Firefighter’s Gala and last month’s High Five Day.

Petersen said anyone who uses the trails or is interested in helping with operational aspects is welcomed. The meeting will be held Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hearthstone Lodge.

Comments

comments