Staff housing temporary use permit reviewed

Nearly all conditions placed on a Temporary Use Permit granted to Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) by Sun Peaks’ municipality in Nov. 2016 have been met. The permit, given to SPR to operate a temporary staff housing building with 50 beds, allowed three years of temporary housing on the site beside existing permanent staff accommodation structures.

Of the ten resolutions adopted prior to granting the permit, all are complete or in process of being completed except for the removal of the current vehicle impound site.

The area will be relocated in the spring when the ground has thawed, said Darcy Alexander, SPR general manager and councillor, at a Feb. 6 committee of the whole meeting.

Alexander said it would need to be constructed elsewhere within the resort as it’s needed to enforce parking violations.

“Parking challenges are not going to get easier,” he said.

Mayor Al Raine commented that the current impound site is unattractive to have at the entrance to the village and emphasized the importance of disassembling it. Raine also said his suggestion is to relocate it near the waste transfer station.

Other resolutions included the creation of a Sun Peaks Housing Authority, providing an on-site manager and installing a screening fence.

