Starting the season on the right foot

A ski improvement camp which started in 2014 has grown to become one of the most popular offerings at the ski school.

The Winter Kick-Off Weekend Ski Improvement Camp started with 15 certified instructors hitting the slopes to fine tune their skiing at the start of the season. Now in its third year, the course is fully booked with 70 students, a mix of instructors and advanced skiers interested in improving their turns.

Held annually on the first weekend in December, it brings Canadian Ski Instructor Alliance level four instructors together to help participants improve their skiing.

Vincent Lafontaine, sports director for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), said the camp has been a huge success for the ski school.

“I knew there was something there,” said Lafontaine. “I am really pleased.”

The three days include video analysis, discounted lift tickets and fitness sessions to help students get the most out of their time with instructors. This year the camp will also welcome local guest speakers Bodie Shandro and Isabelle (Izzy) Hamptonstone at the Saturday night group meal. Alpine Images Photography will also be photographing participants for the first time.

Lafontaine said it’s those extras combined with the quality of instructors for a good value that have made the weekend so popular.

“I think it is the quality of instruction, we have high quality trainers, to get the season started on the right foot,” said Lafontaine.

Doug Strong attended the course for the first time in 2015 and said he saw improvements in his skiing throughout the entire season.

“Everyone in my group improved,” Strong said. “We met at the camp and skied together later in the season and would pick up tips from each other.”

Strong loved the social aspect of the camp that helped him meet other community members who are also passionate about skiing. He also appreciated the variety and quality of instructors.

“The fun part was having different instructors each day who have different teaching styles and pointers,” Strong said. “You get to meet instructors who you click with and you can work more with them.”

For skiers interested in attending the kick-off camp Lafontaine said he will look at expanding the camp to have over 100 spaces next year and may add additional camps at different times or locations throughout the year.

“Something is going on and people really enjoy it,” Lafontaine said. “It’s a success story.”