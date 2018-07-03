Starting the season on the podium

Gabriel Neron takes silver in Whistler

Heading into his third competitive season for downhill biking, 18-year-old Gabriel Neron started the BC Cup season off on the podium. Neron finished in second place in the Junior Sport Men’s 17-18 category at the Whistler Bike Park on Sunday, June 24.

Neron described the course as fast and technical and finished with a time of 3:26:62. He was 4.18 seconds behind Whistler’s Matthew Griffith. Steven Bobyn of Kelowna, B.C. followed Neron in third with a time of 3:34:01.

“Top three we were pretty tight. The guy in front of me was I think three and a half seconds in front so I think we’re pretty tight. It’ll be a good competition for sure, we’ll be battling for one, two and three,” explained Neron.

This season Neron has his sights set on the first place overall title and feels the goal is pretty attainable after his finish in Whistler.

“Finishing second at Whistler and then I did a race in that category last year as well, and I got a third place so I’m feeling pretty good about it,” said Neron.

With the next BC Cup event being held at Sun Peaks Resort, Neron is feeling confident he can top the podium having ridden both Insanity One and Honey Drop multiple times since the mountain opened for the season.

“I think it’s achievable. I’ll giv’er my 100 per cent,” he said.

“I know all the lines, what it’s going to be like if it’s dry, if it’s wet.”

Prior to Sun Peaks’ chairlift opening for the summer season on June 22, Neron was still biking, taking a few trips to North Vancouver, B.C. to prepare for the competitive season.

“I bought an enduro bike so I was peddling up and down the mountain trying to get as many laps as I could,” said Neron.

This competitive season Neron is proudly sponsored by Sun Peaks Resort, Rocky Mountain, Down the Road Wellness, Meranti, and EVI.

Comments

comments